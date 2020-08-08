TORONTO -- The federal government has announced it will match every donation made by individual Canadians to a coalition of humanitarian organizations to help Lebanon in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly explosion.

On Saturday, International Development Minister Karina Gould said the government would launch the “Lebanon Matching Fund” in order to mobilize resources for those affected by the blast in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut.

The minister said every dollar donated by individual Canadians to the Humanitarian Coalition between Aug. 4 and Aug. 24 will be matched by the federal government up to a maximum of $2 million.

“My message to Canadians is this: The best way that you can help is to donate money and for your contribution to be matched by the Government of Canada, donations must be made to the Humanitarian Coalition or one of its partners,” Gould said during a virtual press conference on Saturday morning.

The 12 organizations that make up the Humanitarian Coalition are Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam Quebec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada and World Vision Canada.

More to come…