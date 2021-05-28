OTTAWA -- Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government won’t make an immediate decision to adopt a recommendation by a federal advisory panel to end the mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers before speaking with its provincial and territorial counterparts.

Hajdu said on Friday she welcomes the findings and they will provide a helpful “roadmap” for an eventual border reopening strategy, but implementing next steps depends entirely on the prevalence of COVD-19 spread and the rate of vaccinations domestically.

On Thursday evening the COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel, comprised of doctors and top health officials, issued its third report since January, which underlines several issues at play with the hotel quarantine program instituted in February.

The panel says it’s problematic that some travellers are choosing to pay the fine of up to $3,000 without presenting a legitimate quarantine alternative and that the administrative burden associated with managing hotel quarantines is costly and resource-intensive. They also highlight the inconsistencies between the land- and air-border measures, prompting some travellers to land at U.S. airports and cross into Canada by car to avoid the hotel stay.

