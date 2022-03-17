This morning federal ministers are set to announce that soon, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault will be speaking to the latest easing of pandemic travel restrictions at 10:30 a.m. ET.

As CTV News has reported, the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be in place as of April 1.

Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, and travellers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter their proof of vaccination and other required information.

It remains to be seen whether the press conference will include any other updates to border measures.