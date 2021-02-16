OTTAWA -- The federal government is moving forward with its promise to impose stricter gun laws today and will implement a voluntary buyback program to purchase now-prohibited firearms in the "coming months."

Owners of any of the 1,500 firearm models and their variants that the government reclassified as "prohibited" last May will have the option of keeping their weapon under strict storage rules or selling it to Ottawa.

"What we are working towards is creating a path to legality and fairness for those Canadians who purchased those weapons legally," said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in Ottawa on Tuesday.

He said that he expects many owners will be inclined to surrender their guns, given they’ve been rendered legally useless. The government did not provide a clear estimate of the cost of the program.

"It needs to be fair, and so we will offer an independent assessment on the value of the weapon that’s surrendered for compensation, but we also want to make sure the administration is effective as well. We are trying to resolve this," said Blair.

Owners will be first be required to properly license and register their weapon, so authorities know how many are in the hands of the public and whether conditions are being followed.

The draft legislation also includes measures to crack down on the illegal firearms market by increasing penalties and enhancing resources at the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The federal policing agency will receive more than $42 million over five years, while the CBSA will collect more than $29 million over the same time period.

More to come…

With files from CTV News’ Glen McGregor.