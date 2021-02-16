OTTAWA -- The federal government is moving forward with its promise to impose stricter gun laws today and will implement a voluntary buyback program to purchase now-prohibited firearms in the "coming months."

Owners of any of the 1,500 firearm models and their variants that the government reclassified as "prohibited" last May will have the option of keeping their weapon under strict storage rules or selling it to Ottawa.

"What we are working towards is creating a path to legality and fairness for those Canadians who purchased those weapons legally," said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in Ottawa on Tuesday.

He said that he expects many owners will be inclined to surrender their guns, given they’ve been rendered legally useless.

"They can’t be shot, they can’t be traded, they can’t be transported, and they can’t be sold," said Blair. "For the overwhelming majority of Canadians who originally acquired these weapons lawfully … so that they could use them as firearms, we have eliminated that use through this legislation."

The government did not provide a clear estimate of the cost of the program.

"It needs to be fair, and so we will offer an independent assessment on the value of the weapon that’s surrendered for compensation, but we also want to make sure the administration is effective as well. We are trying to resolve this," said Blair.

Owners will first be required to properly license and register their weapon, so authorities know how many are in the hands of the public and whether conditions are being followed. Failing to comply with these conditions could result in criminal prosecution.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government looked very carefully at buyback programs elsewhere, including in New Zealand and Australia, where stiff penalties occur for not turning weapons in, and determined an optional model was "most effective."

The draft legislation contains measures to crack down on the illegal firearms market by increasing penalties and enhancing resources at the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The federal policing agency will receive more than $42 million over five years, while the CBSA will collect more than $29 million over the same time period.

Other measures of Bill C-21 include:

In circumstances of self-harm or gender-based violence, the development of new "red flag" and "yellow flag" laws that allow concerned friends or family to apply to the courts for immediate removal of an individuals’ firearms;

Creating safer communities by allowing cities to ban handguns in their region using bylaw restrictions on storage and transportation;

Supporting youth programs to help young Canadians avoid criminal behaviour;

And establishing new offences for altering the cartridge magazine of a firearm.

In anticipation of the announcement, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told reporters on Tuesday that he believes "Mr. Trudeau misleads people when he tries to suggest that buying things back from hunters and other Canadians who are law abiding is somehow going to solve the problem of shooting and criminal gang activity in the big cities."

With files from CTV News’ Glen McGregor.