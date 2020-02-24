OTTAWA -- Federal Justice Minister David Lametti has introduced amendments to the federal medically-assisted dying law in the House of Commons, seeking to broaden some eligibility restrictions.

The legislative changes to the regime come in response to a September Quebec Superior Court ruling that struck down sections of the federal and Quebec laws on medically-assisted dying. The court deemed sections of the law unconstitutional because they were too restrictive.

The court specifically took issue with the Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" in order for a person to be eligible for assisted death. The federal government did not appeal this ruling, and is expected to make changes to this restriction that will apply nationwide.

The details of the changes the Liberals intend to make, and whether they've decided to go beyond the ruling and make other adjustments to the law as a whole, will be spelled out shortly.

According to sources speaking to The Canadian Press on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak publicly about the bill before parliamentarians gain access to it, the bill will drop the requirement that a person seeking to end their life wait 10 days between being approved and receiving medical assistance in dying. It will also propose to remove the requirement for a person to give consent for a second time, right before the procedure.

There is already a built-in parliamentary review slated to occur later this year, where it's possible aspects of the law that have yet to achieve a clearer consensus among Canadians could be explored in more depth such as advance directives for those with illnesses like dementia and the possibility of opening up eligibility to mature minors with mental illnesses.

The federal and provincial governments were given six months to review the ruling and revise their laws, with the court’s ruling set to come into effect on March 11, 2020. However, last week in his capacity as the attorney general, Lametti filed a motion to request a four-month extension to respond.

Should the request be granted, the Liberal minority Parliament would have until July to pass legislation amending the law, first brought in under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June 2016 following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down the prohibition on assisted dying a year prior.

The legislative process to pass this bill in the last Parliament was at times tense and emotional, with the government taking the approach of a joint House and Senate committee to study the bill given the time crunch legislators were also under at the time.

Asked about the timeline for the bill earlier on Monday, Lametti said that will "depend entirely on the parliamentary process."

Lametti said when requesting the extension that it would "give Parliament time to consider and enact proposed amendments."

The Quebec government has already announced it would comply with the court decision, and is dropping the sections the court took issue with, but is not making any additional amendments to the provincial law. As of March 12 the criterion of "reasonable foreseeability of natural death" in the federal law will no longer apply in the province, but will remain in force in other provinces and territories.

In January the government solicited Canadians' feedback on potentially expanding the eligibility criteria and other aspects of the law, and got responses from approximately 300,000 people.

Among other questions, the survey asked Canadians whether they thought the current safeguards were enough to prevent misuse of an assisted death should the eligibility be broadened to include people whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable. The survey also asks whether physicians or nurse practitioners should be able to provide an assisted death to a person who is no longer able to consent on account of a diminished decision-making capacity, but had previously prepared a document stating they consented to an assisted death at a later date.

The federal law as it stands states that Canadians 18 years of age or older who are considered mentally competent can access an assisted death, under a series of eligibility criteria. It also puts in place protections for medical professionals who would play a role in administering the assisted death. Not included in the law—but called for by some at the time— was the ability for patients to give advance directives, or for mature minors to have the ability to seek an assisted death.

Federal officials will hold a technical briefing on the proposed changes at 3:45 p.m. followed by a press conference with Lametti; Health Minister Patty Hajdu; and Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough at 4:30 p.m. in Ottawa.