OTTAWA –The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, and will pick up the construction of the expansion after the sale is finalized.

The deal will see Canada become the owner of the pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets, and in return Kinder Morgan will continue construction on the twinning of the pipeline this summer.

After the sale is complete the federal government will pick up the construction before selling it to a new "long-term" owner or owners, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced alongside Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr in an early morning press conference Tuesday.

At this point, both the federal and Alberta government will offer financial security, or indemnification against any ongoing political risk, to the new investors.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr made the announcement in an early morning press conference, before financial markets opened Tuesday.

Morneau said Indigenous groups, pension funds, and others have expressed interest in the project. He described the $4.5 billion buy-out as a “fair price for Canadians,” and said the commercial agreement is a “sound investment opportunity.” Additional spending on construction is anticipated. The expansion had been estimated at $7.4 billion.

Export Development Canada will finance the purchase, which includes the pipeline, pumping stations and rights of way along the route between Edmonton and Vancouver, as well as the marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., where oil is loaded onto tankers for export.

On Tuesday morning the federal cabinet convened on Parliament Hill to hear Morneau’s plan to move the project forward, with public money. Morneau said cabinet approved the move, which now is before the company’s shareholders.

On their way into the meeting, few members of cabinet had anything to say about the controversial energy project, other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who stated: “We’re going to get that pipeline built.”

This decision comes days before Kinder Morgan’s May 31 deadline to get reassurance that the pipeline can go ahead.

With files from the Canadian Press.

More to come.

To be clear, the $4.5 billion is for existing pipeline and work that has already been done on its expansion. The figure floated for expansion alone was $7.4 billion so this could cost govt much more to complete. https://t.co/HRzgWjKnBO — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) May 29, 2018

$4.5 billion purchase means every Canadian is in for $124.01. https://t.co/HRzgWjKnBO — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) May 29, 2018

Ministers Morneau and Carr leave cabinet meeting, en route to National Press Theatre for TransMountain pipeline announcement. pic.twitter.com/uvzIgwivOo — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) May 29, 2018

PMJT on way into cabinet meeting: "We're going to get that pipeline built." pic.twitter.com/p8Lfdrcb3c — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) May 29, 2018

Finance minister Bill Morneau also offering nada on TransMountain on his way to brief cabinet before 8 am presser. pic.twitter.com/ilvaVJtKIn — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) May 29, 2018