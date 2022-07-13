Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in Ontario

Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in Ontario

  • Feds sign deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in Ontario

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, to build a new battery facility in Ontario's Loyalist Township that will supply materials for one million electric vehicles a year.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, talks with Sylvain Fredette during a tour of Motrec, a heavy-duty electric vehicle production facility in Sherbrooke, Que., Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Texas woman says unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane

    When an officer pulled Brandy Bottone over for driving by herself in a high occupancy vehicle lane in Texas just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she pointed to her pregnant belly and told him her unborn daughter now counts as a person.

