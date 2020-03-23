OTTAWA -- The federal government has secured authorization to send flights into countries including Peru and Morocco to retrieve stranded Canadians amid the global spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday, that his government is working with Air Canada to send three flights to Peru this week, two additional flights to Morocco, and another to Spain. Meanwhile, Air Transat will also send two flights to Honduras, and one each to Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

All Canadians abroad are asked to register online notifying the government of their status.

"We can send you updates and contact you. You need to do this, if you haven’t done it already," said Trudeau during his daily press conference outside of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

A number of international authorities have in recent days clamped down on cross-border travel to slow the spread of COVID-19, prompting pleas from Canadians overseas for the federal government to bring them home.

On March 15, the Peruvian government announced it would seal its borders for at least 15 days starting March 16, but said it would continue to work with countries to get their citizens home. Over the weekend, amid rapid spread of the virus, the government threatened more severe measures.

Champagne tweeted Saturday, that he spoke with his counterpart in Peru and "confirmed that Canadian travellers stranded in the country can return home on agreed flights."

There are currently 4,300 registered Canadians living in Peru, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Today Air Transit announced it will lay off "about 70 per cent" of its workforce due to economic affects of COVID-19. Some employees will continue to work for the next month while others were laid off immediately. Air Canada has also announced it’s set to lay off 5,000 workers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said not all Canadians living abroad will be able to come home. As of last Wednesday, all international flights are being rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, or Vancouver to help contain exposure and facilitate a more streamlined screening process.

All those returning from international travel are required to self-isolate for 14 days.