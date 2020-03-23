OTTAWA -- The federal government has secured authorizations for three flights to bring home Canadians stuck in Peru, where the government is clamping down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a tweet Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the government is working with Air Canada to retrieve Canadians stuck in the country after the Peruvian government announced it would not facilitate the repatriation of foreigners.

On March 15, the Peruvian government announced it would seal its borders for at least 15 days starting March 16, but said it would continue to work with countries to get their citizens home. Over the weekend, amid rapid spread of the virus, the government threatened stricter measures.

Champagne tweeted Saturday, that he spoke with his counterpart in Peru and "confirmed that Canadian travellers stranded in the country can return home on agreed flights."

Canadians stranded in Peru are asked to register online notifying the government of their status. There are currently 4,300 registered Canadians living in Peru, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians on Monday morning, from outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa where he is self-isolating.