OTTAWA -- The federal government says beyond an emergency response following Tuesday’s deadly blast in Beirut, it is committed to providing "long-term" aid to Lebanon as it continues to grapple with economic and health crises.

International Development Minister Karina Gould provided more details about how Canada’s $5-million aid package would be distributed, including $1.5 million being sent immediately to the Lebanese Red Cross and "other trusted humanitarian organizations."

"Right now, the priority is to save lives. We know that in the next 48 hours this is the utmost concern," she said. "Our assistance will go towards providing emergency shelter, food and water assistance as well as medicine and medical care."

On Tuesday, a deadly blast ripped through Lebanon’s capital Beirut killing at least 135 and wounding about 5,000. Local authorities are now investigating how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were left at the Port of Beirut for six years without proper safety precautions.

The minister reflected on the country’s deepening financial crisis, now made worse by the tragic events of the week. In March, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the country would default on its debt.

"Canada is always willing to have conversations whether it’s with the G7 or the G20 or the multilateral development banks to see what we can do to assist Lebanon, however we feel very strongly that there needs to be significant political and economic reforms within the country to make sure that assistance would be most effective," Gould said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Gould’s remarks.

"To the people of Lebanon, Lebanese Canadians, and all those who watched the explosion in shock and horror, worrying about their loved ones and friends: we will always support the people of Lebanon as you work to heal and rebuild your beautiful city," Trudeau said in a press release on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also shared his sympathies in a statement.

"Canada stands with the people of Lebanon in this tragedy and we are ready to assist however we can, as I have articulated in my two recent conversations with my Lebanese counterpart. This initial contribution will help meet the immediate, most urgent needs of those devastated by this explosion."

Lebanon is observing three days of mourning as international aid flights touch down and those on the ground continue to sift through what remains.

Gould said the government is also prioritizing the needs of Canadians currently in the city, flagging that the Canadian embassy will start seeing clients on Monday, August 10.

"Thankfully, our embassy came out relatively unscathed and as far as I know our personnel are okay."

She added that while the government is in contact with its Lebanese counterparts, no direct aid would be sent through that avenue at this time.

"In this specific case, Canada is only working with non-government organizations. We are in contact with the Lebanese government, but at this time, no direct aid is planned from Ottawa to the Lebanese government," she said speaking in French.