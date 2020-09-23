OTTAWA -- How Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to steer his Liberal government through the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be laid out in Wednesday’s throne speech, along with new details of his minority government’s economic and social support and recovery plans in the face of an anticipated second wave.

The speech, delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette in the Senate Chamber, is expected to begin shortly after 2 p.m. EDT following a ceremony pared-down ceremonial due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Liberals are expected to outline new commitments to health-care spending that specifically address issues such as challenges at long-term care homes, address ways to rework the current emergency benefit and employment programs, and pursue new efforts such as investing in a national childcare plan with the provinces.

Later, Trudeau will deliver a rare address to the nation at 6:30 p.m., when he’s expected to personally pitch the plan to Canadians and speak to the state of the growing outbreak in many parts of the country.

Opposition parties have already kicked off the day restating their demands for the already-inked speech, and will respond to the government’s promises once they are announced later this afternoon. The opposition parties will also be offered shorter windows to address the nation following Trudeau's comments this evening. The formal addresses in response to the speech from the throne in the House of Commons will begin in the days ahead.

The throne speech comes more than a month after Trudeau prorogued Parliament for the first time as prime minister on Aug. 18, saying his government was seeking a chance to debate “ambitious ideals” in its COVID-19 response. Prorogation also hit pause on the ongoing committee probes into his government and the WE Charity student grant controversy.

Trudeau indicated at the time that the federal government’s focus would be on plotting a long-term green recovery plan, but he has since indicated that his cabinet plans to work on navigating the country through the next wave of cases.

Since Parliament was halted, COVID-19 cases have jumped nationally, from about 300 cases per day in mid-August to 1,248 on Tuesday.

Wednesday's speech is expected to include plans to spend more to support Canadians and businesses through the ongoing public health crisis, adding on to the already estimated $343-billion deficit this year.

The eventual vote on the throne speech will be one of an anticipated series of key confidence votes the Liberal minority will face in the days ahead, with the pressure on to also swiftly pass legislative changes need to implement three new temporary benefits meant as part of a package of EI reforms that include transitioning the millions of people who are still claiming the $2,000 a month Canada Emergency Response Benefit after it expires in September.

The minority Liberals will need to secure at least some support from across the aisle for the throne speech, or risk triggering a federal election.

Though, as of late Tuesday evening, CTVNews.ca was told that talks were still underway on ironing out the logistical plan for how the new session will run. Set to resume at 2 p.m. ET, it remains to be seen precisely what the parties will agree to in terms of the number of MPs participating in-person versus joining virtually as was adapted during the spring. As well, an agreement on how remote voting will occur has yet to be announced.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Graham Slaughter in Toronto

