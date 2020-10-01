OTTAWA -- The federal government has re-introduced a bill proposing amendments to the Criminal Code, to crack down on the practice of conversion therapy in Canada.

Bill C-6, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (conversion therapy) proposes to prohibit unwanted religious counselling seeking to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual; gender identity to cisgender; or reduce non-heterosexual behaviour, nationwide.

It was first introduced on March 9, just days before COVID-19 shut down Parliament Hill, but then was killed when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August.

When it was first tabled, the Liberals touted the proposed ban as the "most progressive and comprehensive in the world," and referenced how the discriminatory practice has led to life-long trauma for Canadians.

The 11-page bill proposes five new Criminal Code offences, but leaves the door open to allow adults who willingly want to pursue what has also been called reparative therapy. But that remains possible only under limited circumstances.

What the government is looking to make a crime:

Causing a minor to undergo conversion therapy;

removing a minor from Canada to undergo conversion therapy abroad;

causing a person to undergo conversion therapy against their will;

profiting from providing conversion therapy; and

advertising an offer to provide conversion therapy.

Bill C-6 would also allow courts to seize conversion therapy promotional material and order it removed from the internet, though it also presents the same restrictions on matters "alleged to be obscene, child pornography, a voyeuristic recording, an intimate image, an advertisement of sexual services."

Based on the government’s proposed changes, the maximum punishment would be five years in prison for some offences, and up to two years in prison for others.

The practice of conversion therapy has been widely discredited and disparaged by several health and human rights groups, but it is believed to still be offered in Canada.

The government is specifying that the new offences "would not apply to those who provide support to persons questioning their sexual orientation, sexual feelings or gender identity," such as teachers or school counsellors, pastoral or faith leaders, doctors or mental health professionals, and friends or family members."

As well, the bill clarifies that the new measures are not meant to "include a practice, treatment or service that relates to a person’s gender transition; or to a person’s exploration of their identity or to its development."

Currently, some offences like kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault or even fraud may apply to those conducting conversion sessions, but the government has indicated that the Criminal Code as it stands could go further to explicitly deter and punish those who engage in this practice.