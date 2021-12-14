With COVID-19 rapid tests in high demand and experts touting their importance in helping to protect Canadians, the federal government proposes to spend an additional $1.7 billion to secure rapid antigen testing supplies across the country.

In its fiscal and economic update on Tuesday, the government proposes to give the money to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, so they could continue supporting provinces and territories “in securing the rapid testing supplies they need to keep Canadians safe and healthy.” The money would also go towards expanding testing programs in schools and workplaces.

The fiscal update shows the funds earmarked for the 2021-2022 fiscal year only.

The federal government says as of Nov. 26, Canada has bought 94.9 million rapid tests and distributed 85.9 million of them to provinces, territories, and Indigenous communities, “free of charge.”

While rapid tests – which can provide results in about 15 to 20 minutes and don’t need to be sent to a lab – are useful in detecting COVID-19, experts warn they’re just one of “many layers of protection” and should not be used to replace vaccines.

They are also not as accurate as PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

COVID-19 THERAPEUTICS

The government is also proposing to spend up to $2 billion over two years to procure new treatments for COVID-19, including antiviral drugs that could help keep patients out of the hospital.

Earlier this month, the federal government signed deals with Merck and Pfizer to buy their antiviral drugs, pending Health Canada approval of the products.

The economic and fiscal update document earmarks $1 billion for additional COVID-19 therapeutics procurement in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and another $1 billion in 2022-2023.