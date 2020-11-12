OTTAWA -- Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino has announced a new immigration program aimed at attracting young people from Hong Kong to Canada, and is promising to expedite paperwork for Canadians living there to come home.

In an effort to attract students and youth, Canada will be offering a new three-year open work permit to recent Hong Kong graduates and those with essential work experience who want to come to Canada to continue their studies or find employment.

There will also be two new streams to permanent residency rolled out next year, for Hong Kong residents already in Canada and for those who want to come here.

These measures come in addition to a promise of expediting document application such as family sponsorship for Canadians currently living in Hong Kong who want to come home.

These new measures come on the heels of China removing four democratically elected lawmakers from office in Hong Kong, which Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has called “a further assault on Hong Kong’s high degree of freedoms,” compounding the ongoing crackdown on democracy in the region.

In a statement Champagne called it a “concerning disregard” for Hong Kong’s autonomy and said Canada stands with the people of Hong Kong.

“We are deeply disappointed that China has chosen to break its international obligations,” the foreign affairs minister said.

Ottawa’s top diplomat in Hong Kong told MPs on the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations on Nov. 2 that the federal government had made preparations to evacuate some 300,000 Canadian citizens out of Hong Kong should the situation worsen.

“We have detailed plans in place, and we have resources available and identified to cover a range of situations up to and including a situation where the urgent departure of a large number of Canadians would be necessary,” Jeff Nankivell, Canada’s consul general in Hong Kong and Macau said.

Concerns for Canadians in Hong Kong come as China continues to tighten its grip on the territory following large pro-democracy demonstrations, and push back against a sweeping national security law.

In a separate press conference where Canadian politicians focused in on the situation in China, MPs on the House of Commons Subcommittee on International Human Rights, discussed a report they recently put out on the situation of the Uyghurs in China, saying they felt it was important for Canadians to be aware of what has been occurring.

In its findings released on Oct. 21, the committee unanimously agreed the actions of the Chinese government constitutes a genocide of the Muslim minority in Xinjiang through mass detentions, forced labour, state surveillance, and imposed population control.

“This is a non-partisan issue, this is a humanitarian issue, this is an issue of genocide, of crimes against humanity,” said Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi.

The MPs warned in the report that “if the international community does not condemn the human rights abuses in Xinjiang province by the Government of China, a precedent will be set, and these methods will be adopted by other regimes.”

Last month during a press conference reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of now-strained diplomatic relations between China and Canada, China’s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu cautioned the federal government about interfering in internal Chinese affairs.

With files from CTV News’ Solarina Ho