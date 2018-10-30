OTTAWA – The federal government is nominating former Governor General David Johnston to be Canada’s first-ever independent commissioner of televised leaders' debates during federal elections.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould made the announcement Tuesday morning, as she unveiled the new non-partisan process for organizing federal leaders’ debates, which will be in place for the 2019 campaign. As part of the new rules, parties looking to put their leader in the debates need to meet two of these three criteria:

having at least one MP elected at the time the election is called

intend to run candidates in at least 90 per cent of electoral districts

obtained four per cent of the vote in the last campaign, or have a “legitimate chance” to win seats in the upcoming election, based on public opinion and polling data

Promised during the 2015 campaign, the Liberals said they would create an independent commission to organize leaders' debates to, as they put it: "bring an end to partisan gamesmanship."

The government held a series of roundtable and online consultations that concluded in February. After studying the issue for months, the Procedure and House Affairs Committee issued a report in March recommending the government follow-through before the 2019 campaign, and be mandated to hold at least one debate in each official language during an election period. The committee also suggested the new commissioner be chosen by all parties, or based on the advice of an arms-length panel, with a term of five years or two elections.

At a recent committee meeting, Gould said she would not be tabling a bill to implement this new commission, but that the plan will lean heavily on the committee's findings and be in place for the next election.

In recent elections the federal leaders of political parties have faced off on live television in either French or English, debating major policy issues and the finer points of their campaign pledges. The debates are currently organized through discussions between the federal parties and a consortium of major broadcasters. The formats of the debates often varied on the topics, setting, and sometimes, which parties participated.