OTTAWA -- The federal government has been slow to react to the threat foreign interference poses to Canada and is in need of a cross-government strategy to counter it, according to the latest report from a top-secret Parliamentary committee.

The top-secret National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) made this finding and many others as part of its annual report for its work conducted in 2019.

“The government must do better,” reads the 180-page report. “The threat is real, if often hidden. If it is not addressed in a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach, foreign interference will slowly erode the foundations of our fundamental institutions, including our system of democracy itself,” reads the report.

NSICOP spent part of the last year digging into classified information and consulting top-level intelligence authorities on Canada’s national security and the measures currently in place to counter foreign interference. Despite the efforts taken to shore up Canadian intelligence and elections agencies, more needs to be done to keep up with the evolving threat, the committee has found.

The committee also examined how the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces collect, use, and disseminate information about Canadian citizens as it conducts defence intelligence activities.

It found that the military “may not be in compliance” with the federal Privacy Act in regards to its overseas defence intelligence activities and is recommending that additional legislation be created to govern Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces’ defence intelligence activities.

The high-level oversight body was created in 2017, and mirrors similar committees set up in the other "Five Eyes" alliance countries. Members include MPs and Senators, who must have the highest level, or “top secret” security clearance. It operates on an annual $3.5-million budget.

It initially reported its findings to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the end of August and a declassified version was tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday.

The committee also conducted a probe of the Canada Border Services Agency's national security and intelligence activities related to enforcing immigration and customs laws; and reviewed the level of diversity and inclusion in Canada's security and intelligence community.

More to come...