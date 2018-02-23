

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government is making the first steps towards settling several class action lawsuits with current and former members of the Canadian Forces who allege rampant sexual misconduct, racism, and gender discrimination within the military.

"I am pleased to announce that the government and plaintiffs of several class action lawsuits filed on behalf of members of the Canadian Armed Forces relating to sexual assault, racism, harassment, and discrimination have agreed to suspend the current litigation processes," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement announcing the decision.

"This will allow discussions to begin in order to potentially resolve these matters outside court," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been criticized for his government’s attempts to quash a lawsuit, which alleged systemic sexual harassment, sexual assault and discrimination within the forces.

In that matter, the federal government argued in court filings that it does not "owe a private law duty of care to individual members within the CAF to provide a safe and harassment-free work environment, or to create policies to prevent sexual harassment or sexual assault."

"The government will not be proceeding with motions to strike these proceedings. We look forward to commencing these discussions to bring closure, healing, and acknowledgement to the victims and survivors of sexual assault, racism, harassment, and discrimination," Sajjan said Friday.