    • Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration

    OTTAWA -

    Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.

    The minister said Tuesday the negotiations have reached an impasse and he is directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the resumption of all operations at the ports and move the talks to binding arbitration.

    He said the work stoppages at the ports of British Columbia and the Port of Montreal are significantly impacting supply chains, thousands of jobs, and Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner.

    "Negotiated agreements are the best way forward, but we not must allow other Canadians to suffer when certain parties do not fulfil their responsibility to reach an agreement," MacKinnon said in a statement.

    "It is my duty and responsibility to act in the interest of businesses, workers, farmers, families and all Canadians."

    Business groups had been calling for government intervention to get the flow of goods moving again.

    The minister's move to end the stoppages comes after the government stepped in to end halted operations at Canada's two main railways in August.

    MacKinnon said he hopes operations can be restored in a matter of days.

    The Maritime Employers Association locked out 1,200 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal on Sunday night after workers voted to reject what employers called a final contract offer.

    The job action came after port workers in British Columbia were locked out amid a labour dispute involving more than 700 longshore supervisors, resulting in a paralysis of container cargo traffic at terminals on the West Coast.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

