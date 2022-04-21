Feds match $30 million in Red Cross donations to Ukraine

Canadians have now donated more than $30 million to the Canadian Red Cross’ relief efforts in Ukraine.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said the federal government has reached its promise to match every dollar from individual donations to the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis up to $30 million and that the money has been transferred.

“These funds are allowing the Red Cross Movement to support preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine arise, both in Ukraine and in surrounding countries, including support to populations that have been displaced,” the statement read in part.

In late February, the federal government announced it would match up to $10 million in individual donations to the Red Cross, and two weeks later upped it to $30 million.

In total, the federal government has committed $245 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, including $100 million to the United Nations Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol following several days or troops closing in on the city. Meanwhile, satellite images of the city show dozens of new graves where Ukraine has said that Russians are burying those killed in the fight.

The United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported on April 21 that civilian casualties in the fighting has reached 5,264 people, though it acknowledges that the number is likely “considerably” higher, as information can be hard to confirm.

With files from The Associated Press