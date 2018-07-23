

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The new federal minister responsible for tackling gun violence says he has been in touch with Toronto's mayor and police chief to discuss Sunday's deadly shooting in the city and how Ottawa can support efforts to stop a growing wave of incidents rattling Torontonians.

Bill Blair, minister of border security and organized crime reduction, made the comments on Twitter as other federal politicians tweeted their thoughts and support to victims of the shooting in Toronto's Greektown area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a terrible tragedy, but added that the people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave, and Canadians will be there to support them at this difficult time.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says his heart goes out to all those affected by the shooting, including emergency personnel who were the first to respond.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, whose department has been overseeing a federal program aimed at reducing guns and gangs in Canada, similarly thanked first responders for their work and said he had been in touch with Toronto's mayor but didn't offer further details.

Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin, member for the area where the shooting occurred, says she is shocked and saddened by the tragedy and has contacted police for more information.

