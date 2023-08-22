Feds look to sitting judges to lead foreign interference inquiry
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is talking to sitting judges in its bid to find someone to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference.
LeBlanc says it is taking time because there are specific protocols that must be followed when dealing with judges currently on the bench.
He would not confirm or deny reports that the government hasn't been able to find anyone willing to take on the role following the debacle that faced former governor general David Johnston.
Johnston resigned as the special rapporteur on foreign interference in the spring, saying his role had become mired in partisan fighting.
LeBlanc says he sought advice from Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner on the appropriate way to speak with sitting judges about leading the inquiry.
He says he is optimistic the government will find the appropriate leader whom all parties can agree on.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | 'Extreme fire behaviour' expected for some parts of the N.W.T., here's where
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.
B.C. premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in southern Interior
British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, along with Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
More than 800 people still missing in Maui weeks after deadly wildfire
Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say more than 800 people remain unaccounted for -- a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in.
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
Three people were shot at West Edmonton Mall Monday night, prompting a lockdown of the entire shopping centre for more than two hours.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories and B.C., the federal government looks to improve housing affordability, and a new COVID-19 variant is on the radar. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
Canada
B.C. premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in southern Interior
British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, along with Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.
LIVE
LIVE | 'Extreme fire behaviour' expected for some parts of the N.W.T., here's where
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
Three people were shot at West Edmonton Mall Monday night, prompting a lockdown of the entire shopping centre for more than two hours.
'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment
As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
Great white shark caught on camera off coast of Cape Breton
A great white shark was recently caught on camera by the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board off the shore of Inverness.
World
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy meets with Balkan leaders in Athens
Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy met Tuesday with leaders of Balkan nations and the head of the European Commission on the sidelines of a meeting between European and Balkan leaders in the Greek capital.
-
The African Union suspends Niger until 'the effective restoration of constitutional order'
The African Union on Tuesday suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities "until the effective restoration of constitutional order" following last month's coup.
More than 200 former Afghan officials and security forces killed since Taliban takeover, UN says
More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a U.N. report released Tuesday.
Putin dodging South Africa summit over International Criminal Court arrest warrant
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa on Tuesday.
Pakistani rescuers try to free 6 children, 2 men from a cable car hundreds of metres in the air
A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of metres above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Greek authorities say the bodies of 18 people have been found in an area struck by a major wildfire
Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece burning out of control for a fourth day found the bodies of 18 people, authorities said Tuesday. They were examining whether the group might have been migrants who entered the country through the nearby border.
Politics
Feds look to sitting judges to lead foreign interference inquiry
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is talking to sitting judges in its bid to find someone to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference.
Cabinet set to hear from housing experts as Charlottetown retreat continues
The federal cabinet today is expected to discuss whether to revisit the existing national housing strategy and possibly hold a national housing summit with other levels of government and the private sector in a bid to solve the growing housing crisis across the country.
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
Health
Early Omicron infection may not have protected seniors enough from later variants: Canadian study
A new study involving Canadian researchers has found that an early Omicron infection may have left some seniors more prone to reinfection from a later version of the COVID-19 variant.
Long COVID symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived COVID-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
Sci-Tech
Microsoft budges on game streaming rights in push for U.K. approval on Activision Blizzard deal
British competition regulators opened a new investigation Tuesday into Microsoft's revamped bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, representing the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, U.S. court says
A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a U.S. court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
Entertainment
Free Disney World passes are latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees
Already involved in two lawsuits with Disney, Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to a board that oversees Disney World's governing district on Monday launched a battle against the company on a new front -- free passes and discounts for district employees.
Ryan Reynolds Way has a home in Ottawa
Ryan Reynolds Way is located in the Caivan development called "Cassette", in the area of Brian Coburn Boulevard and Mer Bleue Road.
Queer community alleges Budweiser Gardens' security gender policed washrooms during RuPaul's Drag Race event
Budweiser Gardens is under fire after attendees claimed the venue's contracted security gender policed the bathrooms during a RuPaul's Drag Race show in London, Ont.
Business
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
Canada's main stock index posts small loss Monday, U.S. stocks mixed amid tech gains
Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Monday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets were mixed as the tech-focused Nasdaq gained almost 1.6 per cent.
Lifestyle
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
Already breaking Usain Bolt's youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success
From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.
Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women's World Cup star on the mouth
The leader of Spain's soccer federation marred the country's Women's World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism.
Autos
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.