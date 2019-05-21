Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025
Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Minister Melanie Joly speaks during an event in Ottawa, Monday March 11, 2019. Tourism Minister Melanie Joly announced a tourism strategy this morning in Montreal designed to have benefits including boosting international arrivals during non-peak seasons by more than a million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:52AM EDT
OTTAWA - Tourism Minister Melanie Joly says a federal new tourism strategy can boost international visits to Canada during non-peak seasons by more than a million people.
The strategy includes $58.5 million to help communities create or improve tourism facilities and experiences.
The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada's strengths and expand tourism beyond major cities in summertime.
Joly says the new tourism measures are tooled to help tourism revenues grow by 25 per cent -- to $128 billion --by 2025.
The government also hopes to create 54,000 new jobs directly related to tourism.
Joly says the federal government knows that tourism helps every part of the country, adding it has seen many examples of communities transforming and diversifying their economies by attracting visitors.