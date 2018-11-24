

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The federal government has announced it will invest nearly half a million dollars in improving the safety of Canada's LGBTQ community.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government will provide $450,000 to Pride Toronto to lead an initiative that aims to improve the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the criminal justice system.

Morneau, who is also the MP for Toronto Centre, says the funding comes as "violent murders" have been uncovered in the city. He did not specifically name Bruce McArthur, who is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village.

Members of the LGBTQ community have accused Toronto police of failing to seriously investigate the disappearances of men linked to the city's gay neighbourhood in the years leading up to McArthur's arrest in January.

The relationship between Pride Toronto and city police has been particularly tense for the past two years, ever since uniformed officers were banned from the parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling and criticism of how police handled the McArthur investigation.

Last month, Pride Toronto said the two sides had made progress on conversations related to "policing and institutional power," and the force is welcome to apply to be a part of next summer's festivities.