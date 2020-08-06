OTTAWA -- The federal government says it is working closely with humanitarian groups on the ground in Beirut to assess the level of assistance needed, after pledging up to $5 million on Wednesday to Lebanon.

International Development Minister Karina Gould provided more details about how Canada’s aid package would be distributed, including $1.5 million being sent immediately to the Lebanese Red Cross and "other trusted humanitarian organizations."

"Right now, the priority is to save lives. We know that in the next 48 hours this is the utmost concern," she said. "Our assistance will go towards providing emergency shelter, food and water assistance as well as medicine and medical care."

She added that the government is in "constant contact" with partners on the ground delivering support and that Canada's commitment is "long-term."

On Tuesday, a deadly blast rippled through Lebanon’s capital Beirut killing at least 135 and wounding about 5,000. Local authorities are now investigating how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were left at the Port of Beirut for six years without proper safety precautions.

"To the people of Lebanon, Lebanese Canadians, and all those who watched the explosion in shock and horror, worrying about their loved ones and friends: we will always support the people of Lebanon as you work to heal and rebuild your beautiful city," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press release on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also shared his sympathies in a statement.

"Canada stands with the people of Lebanon in this tragedy and we are ready to assist however we can, as I have articulated in my two recent conversations with my Lebanese counterpart. This initial contribution will help meet the immediate, most urgent needs of those devastated by this explosion."

Lebanon is observing three days of mourning as international aid flights touch down and those on the ground continue to sift through what remains.

Gould said the government is also prioritizing the needs of Canadians currently in the city, flagging that the Canadian embassy will start seeing clients on Monday, August 10.

"Thankfully, our embassy came out relatively unscathed and as far as I know our personnel are okay."

More to come…