OTTAWA -- The federal government has been granted one more month to expand access to medical assistance in dying.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Martin Sheehan has agreed to give the government a fourth extension -- until March 26 -- to bring the law into compliance with a 2019 court ruling.

The decision comes just one day before the previous deadline was to expire.

The 2019 ruling struck down a provision in the law that allows assisted dying only for those whose natural deaths are "reasonably foreseeable."

The government has introduced Bill C-7 to expand assisted dying to intolerably suffering individuals who are not approaching the end of their lives.

It is currently stalled in the House of Commons, where the Conservatives are refusing to facilitate debate on the government's response to amendments made by the Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.