Feds fail to measure gaps between First Nations, others: audit
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 10:38AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The auditor general says Indigenous Services Canada is failing to measure and report on the social and economic gaps between First Nations people living on reserves and other Canadians.
In his spring report, auditor general Michael Ferguson says the department has not used data provided by First Nations, nor has it engaged meaningfully with First Nations people in order to determine if their lives on reserves are improving.
Ferguson says the index used by the department to measure the well-being of First Nations people on reserves is not complete, because while it uses data from Statistics Canada, it doesn't include important aspects like health, environment, language and culture.
He cites native education as an example, saying the department has overstated on-reserve graduation rates.
Ferguson also looked at how Social Development Canada handled two programs aimed at helping Indigenous people find jobs.
He says the department did not collect data or identify performance indicators that would show whether the two were actually helping more people find work.