OTTAWA -- A day after dodging a confidence vote, the Liberals are facing a new Conservative challenge in proposing another committee deep dive into the federal government’s COVID-19 response.

The second Conservative opposition day motion of the week is being debated in the House of Commons on Thursday, and it’s calling for wide-sweeping disclosures on a spread of health-focused policy decisions related to the pandemic.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Thursday that while it’s true his caucus has no confidence in the Liberals, he doesn’t think these calls for COVID-19 answers should be something the Liberals look to go to the polls over.

Defending the motion he said that the Conservatives had no choice but to take the push for this study into Canada’s response so far to the House, as attempts to have the conversation at committee have been met with Liberal resistance.

“They've been inactive, they've been slow, they've been late. We will continue to do our jobs. They are the ones playing politics,” he said.

“Borders stayed open, mask-wearing guidance changed, federal aid programs rolled out slowly, and now, we are falling well behind our allies and securing future COVID-19 vaccines and approving and rolling out rapid testing,” O’Toole said. “It needs to be reviewed.”

Speaking to the motion, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that much like the contentious anti-corruption committee proposal, what the Conservatives are seeking would impede on the government’s ability to focus on responding to the ongoing health and economic threat the pandemic poses.

“We need to stay focused on what matters now… You don’t do the post-battle review in the middle of the fight,” Hajdu said.

She said the motion appears “specifically designed” to make it “such a challenge to respond.”

The motion—which was tabled by Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner—proposes that the House of Commons health committee take on a study into “the emergency situation facing Canadians in light of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The motion calls on the committee to scrutinize the government’s handling of, and compel documentation related to:

The approvals process, procurement plans and protocol for distribution related to rapid and at-home testing as well as vaccines;

federal public health guidelines and the data being used to inform them, including current long-term care facility COVID-19 protocols as well as the Public Health Agency of Canada’s communication strategy;

the availability of therapeutics and treatment devices for Canadians diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as the availability of personal protective equipment;

the early warning system and the Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN);

the government’s progress in evaluating pre- and post-arrival rapid testing for travellers as well as the impact of delaying the closure of Canada’s borders;

the government’s consideration of and decision not to invoke the federal Emergencies Act;

the availability of paid sick leave for those in need, including quarantine and voluntary isolation;

the development, efficacy and use of data related to the government’s COVID Alert application as well as the government’s contact tracing protocol; and

Canada’s level of preparedness to respond to another pandemic.

The motion calls on the government to disclose a host of emails, documents, notes, and other records from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Privy Council Office, Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as from cabinet ministers’ offices since mid-March related to the COVID-19 response as well as related to discussions with the World Health Organization.

Further, the Conservatives want the study to start within a week and the government to provide “comprehensive” responses to all of the above issues within 30 days, with an exception for personal privacy information and national security concerns.

And, once the documents are submitted, the committee would have the ability to call a slate of cabinet ministers to testify, for three hours each.

“Our initial analysis of this motion indicates that the very officials that are working day and night on Canada's response will be removed from their immediate tasks,” Hajdu said. “Instead of working together to protect Canadians during this difficult time, the member would prefer to divert their focus to an unnecessary task but does not help Canadians in any way.”

Rebutting Hajdu’s assertion, Rempel Garner asked the minister to suggest a reasonable timeline for the documents to be produced.

“We do have to do a review right now because the number of cases in Ontario today are record, which means that the government response has failed,” she said.

As of midday Thursday, there are 23,079 active COVID-19 cases in Canada.

The motion isn’t expected to come up for a vote until next week. Asked on Wednesday whether this motion would too be deemed confidence, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez wouldn’t say.