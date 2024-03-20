Feds eye 'more responsive' models for RCMP's contract policing across Canada
The Liberal government is looking for ways to improve policing services provided under contract by the RCMP across Canada — eyeing everything from overall cost and sustainability to stronger oversight and accountability.
Among the possibilities are "more responsive" police service models that could involve closer integration of the RCMP and community social services, say internal Public Safety Canada notes.
The notes, obtained through the Access to Information Act, are a discussion guide for wide-ranging consultations on options to strengthen the RCMP's contract policing.
The RCMP provides front-line policing services through contracts with all provinces and territories, except Ontario and Quebec, as well as some 150 municipalities. Current agreements don't expire until March 31, 2032.
Provinces and territories pay 70 per cent of RCMP costs and the federal government covers the remainder. Municipal agreements vary, sometimes depending on population size.
"What principles should guide future discussions around how and which costs are shared between contract jurisdictions and the federal government?" asks one of the discussion guide questions.
"How could the contract policing program evolve to better meet the needs of the communities it serves?"
Public Safety said the department, in collaboration with the RCMP, held in-person meetings from spring to fall 2023 of last year with officials from provinces and territories that participate in the contract policing program.
In addition, there were virtual sessions with municipal partners and other interested parties, such as the RCMP management advisory board, the Canadian Association of Police Governance, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the National Police Federation, which represents front-line Mounties.
Virtual meetings were also held with First Nations on a regional basis, and two national sharing circles took place in October.
A coming report will summarize the views of partners on the program, as well as "areas for potential improvements," Public Safety said.
In recent years, some jurisdictions have pondered alternatives to the RCMP, with Surrey, B.C., and Grande Prairie, Alta., opting to create their own municipal police services.
The changes have played out against a bigger backdrop of fundamental questions about the overall role of the RCMP and how it can balance service to small communities with the demands of federal policing amid cyberthreats, financial crime and national security vulnerabilities.
"The nature of the risks and threats covered by federal policing are growing in complexity and significance," says a May 2023 memo to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, released under the access law.
"Notwithstanding its exclusive responsibility for federal policing, the majority of the RCMP's resources are allocated to contract policing."
A commission of inquiry into the horrific 2020 Nova Scotia shootings recommended last year that the federal public safety minister establish priorities for the RCMP, keeping the tasks that are suitable to a federal policing agency.
For the moment, the review of contract policing suggests the government is seeking measured improvements — not wholesale changes — to the contract policing system.
Uncertainty over federal intentions prompted National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé to write to Trudeau last July seeking clarity.
"Our members put their lives on the line every day, and they deserve certainty regarding the federal government's long-term commitment to the RCMP's important role in Canada's provinces, territories and communities," he wrote.
Sauvé also stressed a need for the federation to participate in the consultation.
He said in a recent interview the letter opened the door to the federation sharing its views with officials.
Sauvé now believes the consultation on contract policing is about "modernizing and improving service delivery."
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme recently called the consultation a way to "touch base" in the runup to renewal of agreements.
"I think with any type of business, when you're going to renew a contract, you want to make sure that you've addressed some of the shortcomings and try to incorporate what the people want into the contract," Duheme said.
"We've heard many favourable comments across the country about the organization," he said. "So I'm very confident that people want to maintain the RCMP."
Duheme said the force also respects that some communities have decided to set up their own police forces, adding it's up to the RCMP to come to the table with the information for them "to make an informed decision."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
