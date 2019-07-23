OTTAWA – The federal government is expected to announce today the official request for proposals for Canada's 88 new fighter jets to replace the aging CF-18 fleet.

The requests for proposals are set to be sent to the four suppliers in the running for the $19-billion competition—Saab, Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin— later this afternoon.

Replacing the military's existing jets—purchased in the '80s—has been a work in progress for nearly a decade, with the previous Conservative government announcing in 2010 that it had selected the Lockheed Martin F-35s for a multi-billion dollar sole-source deal. Under that plan new jets were set to be delivered by 2016 but the deal erupted in political controversy over accusations the Tories misled Parliament about the true cost of the planes.

Then, during the 2015 federal election campaign, Justin Trudeau vowed that if the Liberals formed government they would not purchase the F-35s and would instead look for a cheaper option. Though just months later Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan signalled that the F-35 would not be excluded from the "open" fighter replacement competition.

The Liberals launched the procurement process to replace the fleet in 2017, with the planned timeline of having a contract awarded in 2022, with the first aircrafts delivered in 2025.

The Liberals first said they'd be purchasing 18 Boeing Super Hornets in the interim, before backing out of that agreement amid tensions between the U.S. aerospace giant and Canadian company Bombardier. In November 2018 the government settled on procuring 18 used F-18s and up to seven additional non-flyable aircrafts for parts and training, from Australia.

The initial draft tender for these 88 new jets was issued in October 2018 and suppliers provided the federal Liberals with their recommendations for the formal invitation to these major aerospace manufacturers to submit their proposals.

Meanwhile, Canada continues to pay what has amounted to more than $500 million to remain a partner in the F-35 development program over the last 20 years.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer and The Canadian Press