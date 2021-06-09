TORONTO -- Canadians who fly into the country and have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be forced to stay in quarantine hotels, CTV News has confirmed.

The federal government will officially announce this change to its pandemic border measures later Wednesday, sources say.

After calls to end the hotel quarantine altogether were met with reluctance from Health Minister Patty Hajdu, sources say the government will be removing this restriction for fully-vaccinated travellers in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled that a change to Canada’s border measures for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was coming.

“It’s very clear that even though one dose has allowed us to significantly protect Canadians, to remove many of the pressures from our public health systems, it is still an incomplete protection. We need people to get the full two doses of their vaccines and that’s why easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated,” Trudeau said.