OTTAWA -- Canadians who fly into the country and have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be forced to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving, and will no longer have to stay in a quarantine hotel, CTV News has confirmed.

Fully vaccinated travellers will still have to take a COVID-19 test upon arriving in Canada and will have to isolate until that test result comes back negative.

The federal government will officially announce these changes to its pandemic border measures later Wednesday, sources say.

The easing of restrictions will apply to any Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

After calls to end mandatory hotel quarantines and permit fully vaccinated Canadians to move around more freely were met with reluctance from Health Minister Patty Hajdu, sources say the changes will come into effect in July.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled that changes were coming to Canada’s border measures for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s very clear that even though one dose has allowed us to significantly protect Canadians, to remove many of the pressures from our public health systems, it is still an incomplete protection. We need people to get the full two doses of their vaccines and that’s why easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated,” Trudeau said.