Feds doing 'broader review' of social media after banning TikTok from work devices
The government is taking a look at possible threats from other social-media applications, after banishing TikTok from the mobile devices of federal public servants for privacy and security reasons.
The government said in February that popular app TikTok posed an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.
Martin Potvin, a spokesman for the Treasury Board Secretariat, says the government is conducting a wider review of social-media applications on work devices and will share the results when they are available.
Potvin says the government is working to improve cybersecurity in Canada by identifying threats and vulnerabilities, including from social-media platforms, to ensure the protection of systems and networks.
Internal government notes say the most effective way to minimize risk is to prevent employees from installing any social-media apps on work phones.
The notes, released under the Access to Information Act, say such apps collect a vast amount of information that may identify the user, including location, internet protocol address and contacts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Friday
A court hearing on an injunction to end a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned until Friday after the lawyer representing some of the demonstrators argued his clients have a right to protest against systemic and ongoing violence toward Indigenous women.
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human trafficking charges.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
-
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
Aid groups seek an EU commission review of migration law in Italy as it impounds rescue ships
A coalition of humanitarian groups formally asked the European Commission to review Italy's legislation governing migration on Thursday, following the Italian government's latest detention of a ship used to rescue migrants at sea.
Ghana forcibly deports hundreds of people who had fled extremist violence in Burkina Faso, says UN
Ghana has forcibly deported hundreds of people fleeing violence from Burkina Faso, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday.
Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet's door, attacking crew, not competent for trial
A man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner's emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled.
B.C. expected to request Ottawa's help with worsening wildfires: minister
Canada's Emergency Preparedness Minister says he is expecting a 'fairly substantive' request for help from British Columbia as wildfires worsen.
Did past health accords work? Ottawa is trying to make that question easier to answer
When it comes to fixing Canada's ailing health-care systems, governments have often failed to set that baseline -- so it's difficult to know how well the treatment has worked, said Haizhen Mou, a professor with University of Saskatchewan Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
U.S. officials approve first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let American women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops.
Twitter seeks end to U.S. oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories.
Bill Gates says AI risks are real but nothing we can't handle
Bill Gates sounds less worried than some other executives in Silicon Valley about the risks of artificial intelligence.
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations 'exploded' his career
Kevin Spacey fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue Thursday as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career.
In 'Oppenheimer,' Christopher Nolan builds a thrilling, serious blockbuster for adults
Christopher Nolan has never been one to take the easy or straightforward route while making a movie. He prefers practical effects and real locations -- even when that means recreating an atomic explosion in the New Mexico desert for "Oppenheimer," out July 21.
Founder of failed crypto lending platform Celsius Network arrested on fraud charges
The founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network was arrested Thursday on federal fraud charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
Hungary slams hefty fine on bookstore chain over LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, says it violated law
A government office in Hungary on Thursday levied a hefty fine against a national bookseller over a LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, saying it violated a contentious law that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality to minors.
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row
Ons Jabeur came back from a set and a break down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year.
Just 5 per cent of women's players at Wimbledon have a female coach
Of the 128 women in the singles bracket at Wimbledon, which ends this weekend, just six work with a female coach -- roughly 5 per cent. All of the coaches for men were men.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.