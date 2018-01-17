Feds create new ombudsperson to keep tabs on corporate behaviour abroad
Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to the media on the first day of the Liberal government's cabinet retreat in London, Ontario on Thursday, January 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:42PM EST
OTTAWA - The Liberal government is creating an independent watchdog to enforce responsible conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad.
International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is announcing the new position at a news conference today.
The role of the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise will be to work towards resolving conflicts between local communities and Canadian companies operating abroad.
The position will focus on several sectors including mining, oil and gas and the garment sector.
It will also have the power to independently investigate and make recommendations in cases involving human rights complaints.
The new position is intended to be a substantive upgrade to the current "corporate responsibility counsellor," which has been widely criticized as a toothless entity for dealing with misconduct complaints against Canadian companies, mainly in the mining industry.