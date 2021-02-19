OTTAWA -- The federal government announced it will extend a suite of COVID-19 benefits as the pandemic continues to grip the nation and impact livelihoods.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Ottawa will prolong the Canada Recovery Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit eligibility periods by 12 weeks. They will also extend the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit from two weeks to a total of four weeks.

The government also announced it will increase the support under Employment Income claims to a total of 50 weeks.

More to come…