Feds commit $16M to stamp out abuse in sport, restore parents' trust

OTTAWA -

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge says $16 million in the budget to help stamp out maltreatment and sexual abuse in sport will ensure Canada's athletes feel safe and that their voices will be heard.

The money, to establish a safer sports system, follows allegations of either maltreatment, sexual abuse or misuse of funds against at least eight national sport organizations.

In an interview, St-Onge says making sports safe is an urgent priority for her and the new system, starting this spring, will also help restore the trust of parents sending their children to sports clubs.

The funds will underpin an independent mechanism for Canadian athletes, including young people, to report maltreatment, abuse and discrimination, and receive advice.

The independent safe sport mechanism, implemented by the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, will also have powers to independently investigate allegations by athletes, and, if appropriate, refer them to the police.

Federally funded sports organizations, including national teams, will be required to sign up to the safe sport initiative, which includes a helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022