OTTAWA -- The federal government is advancing a series of new COVID-19 benefits on Thursday, as Parliament resumes and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority seeks opposition support in order to avoid a snap election during a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Commons is kicking off its as-normal-as-possible sitting for the first time since the pandemic put a pause on regular business back in March. Debate in response to Wednesday's speech from the throne will continue throughout the day, offering more MPs time to speak to whether they liked what they heard, and if it'll be enough for them to support the government in a confidence vote.

The minority Liberals will need to garner at least some support for the throne speech from across the aisle, or risk seeing their government fall. Early indications were that this support, may not be as secure as the Liberals might like. The Liberals currently hold 154 seats, the Conservatives have 121, the Bloc Québécois hold 32, the NDP have 24, the Green Party has three and there are two Independents and two vacancies.

The speech fixated primarily on how to keep supporting Canadians financially through COVID-19, while repairing inequalities the pandemic has exposed. Billed as "an ambitious plan for an unprecedented reality," it included a commitment to keep up certain business aid benefits, to create a national child care and job creation plan, and emphasized that Canada has to tackle climate change, systemic racism, and gender inequity.

With the Conservatives already ardently against the speech, and the Bloc Quebecois sounding like they haven’t seen enough yet, but could come around if billions in new health funding is sent to the provinces, the Liberals will be looking to the NDP for support. But that won't come without strings attached.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wants to see the Canada Emergency Response Benefit extended and a form of paid sick leave implemented.

While not exactly what the government has planned, the Liberals will be outlining more details about their pre-stated commitment to keep supporting CERB recipients when that benefit ends later this month, and are legislating three new COVID-19 benefits including a form of paid sick leave. The bill to impliment these benefits was tabled on Thursday morning.

First outlined in August by Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough, the $37 billion CERB transition plan includes moving most of the millions of Canadians collecting CERB onto an updated Employment Insurance program at the end of the month, while offering three new temporary benefits meant to more specifically target the reasons why Canadians are not working.

The first is being called the “Canada Recovery Benefit” and will be available for 26 weeks to workers who are self-employed, gig or contract workers. In order to qualify for this $400-a-week program, Canadians must be looking for work and had stopped working, or had their income reduced due to COVID-19.

Then there is the “Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit” which is being created for those who don’t already have paid sick leave through their employer, to make it easier for people to stay home from work when they are sick or have to self-isolate due to COVID-19. This benefit will provide $500 per week, for up to two weeks, which remains the current time frame required for Coronavirus isolation.

And the third new program is a “Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit” to help in the instances where someone needs to stay home to care for a loved one such as a child under the age of 12, a family member with a disability, or a dependent because schools, daycares, or other care facilities are closed due to the pandemic. This program offers up to 26 weeks per household, with just one adult per household able to claim the program at a time, and provides $500 a week.

In addition to these benefits, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has given notice of a second bill to spend more on COVID-19 measures.

The government can schedule up to six days of debate on the throne speech and they don't have to be consecutive, meaning the Liberals could prioritize passing either of these new bills first, both of which deal with spending money and could be viewed as confidence matters.

MPs agreed unanimously on Tuesday to a plan for how they can sit and vote safely with all their usual parliamentary powers amid the pandemic. This includes continuing to be able to participate either in-person or virtually, and adds in a new arrangement to allow for remote voting. Some caucuses have agreed to rotations that will allow MPs to take turns travelling to Ottawa. The new arrangement for modified sittings will be in place until at least Dec. 11.