OTTAWA -- Indigenous Services Canada appropriately tailored its support for Indigenous communities to reflect COVID-19-related needs, says federal auditor general Karen Hogan, but failed to uphold more than half of the requests it received for additional nurses and paramedics.

In an audit released Wednesday, Hogan states that the department didn’t have “complete and accurate data” on its stockpile of personal protective equipment, nor did it initially have sufficient amounts of necessary medical supplies, but it nevertheless “adapted quickly” with efforts starting in April 2020.

“The department was able to secure additional PPE and quickly provide it to Indigenous communities and organizations when provinces and territories were unable to do so,” reads a press release.

Hogan also notes that despite attempts to boost access to health-care workers, of the 963 requests for additional nurses and paramedics, less than half were met.

The audit focused on whether Indigenous Services Canada “provided sufficient personal protective equipment, nurses, and paramedics to Indigenous communities and organizations in a coordinated and timely manner in order to protect Indigenous peoples against COVID-19.”

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller told reporters on Wednesday that they are currently aware of 9,195 positive COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities. In total, more than 28,000 people have recovered and 333 have died.

He also said, as of this week, 75 per cent of Indigenous adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan noted that in 2014, Indigenous Services Canada developed its own PPE procurement strategy in case of a communicable disease outbreak but “found that the department did not follow this approach and therefore did not have sufficient amounts of PPE items at the beginning of the pandemic.”

As time went on, the department bolstered its stockpile, which included an agreement of two per cent of the bulk supply secured by the Public Health Agency of Canada, and ultimately responded to 1,622 requests for PPE “in a timely manner” within 10 days of when the request was initially made.

Due to troubles with the department’s PPE tracking system, the department actually logged more supply than it needed at times.

“On one occasion, the department took action to temporarily stop shipments of hand sanitizer because of safety concerns related to its storage,” the audit reads.

On staffing requirements, Hogan states that Indigenous Services Canada streamlined the hiring process for nurses to work in remote or isolated First Nations communities, created new positions for nurses and paramedics and expanded their jurisdiction, but ultimately couldn’t fulfill all needs.

“Indigenous Services Canada should work with the 51 remote or isolated First Nations communities to consider other approaches to address the ongoing shortage of nurses in these communities and to review the nursing and paramedic support provided to all Indigenous communities to identify best practices,” Hogan recommends.