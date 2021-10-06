OTTAWA -- Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be announcing that federal public servants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or face being put on unpaid leave, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

This policy will apply whether these employees work from home or from the office, but there will be exemptions made for medical reasons, under certain parameters, sources said.

The announcement will outline the details and consequences of the government’s promised mandatory vaccination policy, and will be made alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The government will also be requiring anyone wanting to board domestic flights, or interprovincial trains or cruise ships to be fully vaccinated. This policy will apply to anyone ages 12 and older, as they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines authorized by Health Canada. These mandates are expected to come into effect soon, with sources pointing to two key dates: October 30 and November 30.

Just days before calling the election — where the policy became a central wedge issue — Trudeau announced that the federal government would be making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for federal public service workers as well as those in the federally regulated transportation sector.

Since then, the federal government has been working with public service unions and the transportation sector to construct the full policy and applicable exemption criteria, with Trudeau indicating there would be consequences for those who refused to be immunised, and that rolling out the policy in October would be a key priority if re-elected.

More coming...

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer.