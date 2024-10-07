Federal ministers were told of increasing 'volume and complexity' of foreign threats
A newly released document shows federal cabinet ministers were warned in May 2022 that hostile states were targeting Canada's strategic interests, the integrity of Canadian institutions and democratic processes, and the ability of the public to exercise Charter-protected rights and freedoms.
The document is a summary of one of four memorandums to cabinet, generally considered closely held confidences, that were provided to a federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference as part of its terms of reference.
The inquiry said Monday that following extensive discussions, the government agreed to the public release of summaries of the memos. All four were entered into evidence after a commission hearing Monday.
The summary of the May 2022 memorandum to cabinet, known as an MC, says hostile threats were emanating from states including, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"Though these threats were not described as new to Canada, the MC noted that Canada's security and intelligence community had observed an increase in both volume and complexity of such threats in recent years," the summary says.
It affirmed that Canada had "tools and levers" to counter the dangers, but these tools required better co-ordination and, in some cases, modernization to address "an increasingly dynamic, complex threat environment."
The memorandum called for possible improvements to legislation to address foreign interference, including creation of a foreign agent registry, a recommendation the Liberals adopted. Bill C-70, which contains a suite of new measures including such a registry, received royal assent earlier this year.
The government also tabled summaries Monday of memorandums to cabinet from 2018, 2019 and 2021.
The 2018 memorandum laid the groundwork for conventions to safeguard general elections, including a protocol for responding to interference incidents and determining if, when, and how to communicate with Canadians about meddling in a campaign.
The memorandums in question had been previously provided to David Johnston, who looked into foreign interference last year as the government's special rapporteur.
The commission of inquiry said Monday the government, in addition to consenting to the release of the summaries, has also twice expanded the commission's access to cabinet secrets.
The inquiry has been granted an extraordinary degree of access to both classified material and information subject to cabinet confidence, said commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue.
"This information will assist me in developing recommendations that will help to preserve the integrity of Canada's electoral processes and democratic institutions and enhance Canadians' trust and confidence in their democracy."
The commission's latest hearings are looking at the capacity of institutions to detect and counter foreign meddling.
The inquiry heard Monday from current and former employees of Privy Council Office secretariats dealing with security and intelligence matters and the assessment of various threats.
A November 2023 report tabled during the hearing said Canada's national security and intelligence governance structure was "not optimally or efficiently organized."
It said there was overlap in membership and mandates of committees composed of senior bureaucrats, as well as duplication of discussions across multiple committees.
The briefing report, prepared for the deputy national security and intelligence adviser, concluded there were too many meetings, with "not enough effect."
It noted inconsistent followup on items as well as spotty flow of information to lower levels, sowing confusion and "impeding work."
Nabih Eldebs, who oversees the security and intelligence secretariat's four branches, noted deputy ministers were expected to attend a "plethora of committees" on security issues.
"It makes for (deputy ministers) that are always in meetings and not engaging in other things," he told the inquiry.
Eldebs said he hoped a new structure would be finalized in coming weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.
20 years for disgraced football coach convicted of sexual assault
A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Middle East latest: Palestinian militants in Gaza fire rockets into Israel as it marks Oct. 7
Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, without disrupting a nearby ceremony. Here is the latest.
-
A canyoneer died in Zion National Park after falling between 150 and 200 feet near the the Upper Emerald Pool in southwest Utah, according to the National Park Service.
-
The mayor of a state capital in southern Mexico has been killed just one week after he took office, officials said Sunday.
-
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday there are 'a lot of bad genes' in the United States, while discussing murders allegedly committed by immigrants living illegally in the United States.
-
The Bay Area's fog-shrouded coast seems tailor-made for hiding ghosts from the past. But now, a research team has pulled back the curtain on a mystery that's endured for nearly 80 years: the location of a U.S. Navy destroyer known as the 'Ghost Ship of the Pacific.'
-
Israelis held sombre ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the deadliest attack in the country's history, a Hamas-led raid that shattered its sense of security and ignited wars on two fronts with no end in sight.
Timeline: What has happened in Canada since Oct. 7, 2023
The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters on Israel last year, and the immediate Israeli retaliation that followed, sent shockwaves throughout the world that have shaken Canada culturally and politically.
-
Federal political parties appear to be locked in a game of chicken over a debate that has stalled almost all business in the House of Commons.
-
Georgia top court reinstates ban on abortions after six weeks
Georgia's highest court reinstated a ban on nearly all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy on Monday while it considers the U.S. state's appeal of last week's ruling by a lower court judge blocking the law.
-
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
-
If your household has recently been hit by a power outage, here are ways to keep your food safe.
A spacecraft is on its way to a harmless asteroid slammed by NASA in a previous save-the-Earth test
A spacecraft blasted off Monday to investigate the scene of a cosmic crash.
-
The best minds in science will be thrust from academic obscurity into the spotlight this week when the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and physiology or medicine are announced. However, there is no shortage of Nobel-worthy discoveries: Here are five breakthroughs that haven't resulted in a life-changing call from Stockholm — at least not yet.
-
Scientists announced on Thursday a milestone in neurobiological research with the mapping of the entire brain of an adult fruit fly, a feat that may provide insight into brains across the animal kingdom, including people.
Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
-
Ticketmaster is enforcing new rules around how fans transfer Taylor Swift tickets amid a surge in reported scams.
-
It's been nearly 30 years since 'The Puppy Episode' of Ellen DeGeneres' hit sitcom 'Ellen' aired, where her fictional counterpart came out as gay.
CRTC calls on Big 3 telecoms to lower international roaming fees
Canada's telecommunications regulator says the country's largest cellphone carriers must take steps to make their international roaming rates more affordable.
-
FTX received court approval of its bankruptcy plan on Monday, which will allow it to fully repay customers using up to US$16.5 billion in assets recovered since the once-leading crypto exchange collapsed.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Martin Shkreli, who was once dubbed 'Pharma Bro' after jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug.
Most of today’s children are unlikely to live to 100, analysis says
Gerontologist Jay Olshansky is used to backlash about his views on human longevity. Decades ago he and his coauthors predicted children, on average, would live to only age 85 — only 1 per cent to 5 per cent might survive until their 100th birthday.
-
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
-
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
NCAA weighs eligibility change that would allow CHL players to compete on U.S. college teams
The NCAA Division I Council is considering making a landmark change in eligibility rules this week that would allow Canadian Hockey League players to compete at U.S. colleges, the American Hockey Coaches Association executive director said Monday.
-
Max Pacioretty has a new home. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract Monday after he made the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.
-
Shams Charania has been hired as ESPN's senior NBA insider, replacing his mentor Adrian Wojnarowski.
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
-
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
-
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Man charged after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it around park
The man accused of stealing a Vancouver police cruiser and taking it for a joyride in a public park over the weekend has been criminally charged, authorities announced Monday.
-
A driver who crashed into a Surrey bus stop, killing one man sitting on a bench, was likely impaired by drugs, according to an update from police Monday.
-
The Squamish Nation has implemented a ban prohibiting the sale, use and possession of fireworks on reserve land.
'Incredibly painful': Toronto's Jewish community marking one year since Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel
Toronto’s Jewish community is coming together to mourn and is calling for allyship as it marks one year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel that triggered a war that is still raging on.
-
-
A woman whom police sought to identify in connection with a series of homicides in Hamilton, Niagara Falls, and Toronto is “not connected to any of the offences,” say investigators.
'Like a war zone': Victim of Calgary townhome explosion speaks out
Less than 48 hours after his Monterey Park townhome was gutted by a fiery explosion, Calgarian Owen DeFoe returned on Monday to see what was left.
-
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.
-
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
BREAKING Renfrew County school bus drivers and transportation authority reach tentative agreement
The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) and school bus operators have reached a contract agreement in principle.
-
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven. Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.
-
An event was held in Ottawa to honour the victims on the anniversary of the worst attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust.
Montrealers mourn and protest to mark Oct. 7
Montreal students and supporters showed their grief and anger at protests and vigils as they marked the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
-
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
McGill University has agreed to drop a legal challenge of its law faculty's right to unionize, bringing an official end to a strike during which law professors walked off the job for more than five weeks this fall.
Man charged with kidnapping in northern Alberta domestic violence case: RCMP
A Grande Prairie man has been charged with kidnapping after an assault on Sunday.
-
Provincial ministers testified before the House of Commons on Monday, asking the federal government to pay for the cost of the Jasper wildfire.
-
Officials say 90 per cent of Ma-Me-O Beach residents have paid a $19,500 fee to the village ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.
Rain and downpours for the Maritimes; Hurricane Milton to impact both Mexico and Florida
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details on rain and downpours expected Monday through early Wednesday in the Maritimes, plus an update on Hurricane Milton.
-
-
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 28-year-old woman with stunting for driving 109 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone last week.
20 years for disgraced football coach convicted of sexual assault
A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.
-
Shared Health said Manitobans could expect longer wait times in emergency departments if a strike among health-care support workers goes ahead Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police have arrested two people and are searching for a third in the death of a woman who was last seen in October 2023.
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
-
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
Local groups gather to mark grim anniversary of Hamas attack
Communities across Canada, including in Waterloo Region, are marking one year since the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
-
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
-
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
A 36-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting, physically assaulting and threatening residents at a Saskatchewan care home, was not in court when her matters were spoken to Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cynthia Block says the city needs a new deal with Ottawa to keep life affordable.
Northern Ont. side-by-side driver killed, passenger suffers serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle east of Parry Sound that killed one and injured another Friday.
-
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
-
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
Suspects wanted in armed home invasion in southeast London
London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the two suspects involved.
-
Emotions have boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died
-
The London Knights have just become instant favourites for another Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship.
Loose wheel causes collision on Highway 400
One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries after a loose wheel caused a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford on Monday.
-
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend is under investigation.
-
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision in Caledon Monday afternoon.
Stellantis files lawsuits against United Auto Workers
Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, has filed nine lawsuits against the United Auto Workers (UAW) and 23 individual local units, saying the union violated its contract by threatening to strike over the company’s future plans.
-
The Ambassador Bridge border crossing was 'temporarily closed' for a period of time, according to the Canada Border Services Agency website.
-
On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants launched air and ground attacks on Israel, killing nearly 1,200 and taking more than 250 hostages.
Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
-
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
-
Lethbridge police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital has been found.
-
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
Major international mining conference kicks off in Sudbury this week
Greater Sudbury in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, is hosting the organization's annual mining conference.
-
As part of an ongoing investigation, provincial police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Kubota tractor stolen in North Shore Township, Ont., last month.
-
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly spraying bear mace at three individuals in northwestern Ontario.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.