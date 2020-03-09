OTTAWA -- Justice Minister David Lametti has added another bill to the government's agenda, tabling new amendments to the Criminal Code, to impose a ban on conversion therapy.

The legislation — a campaign promise and evolution on the government's position last parliament — is proposing to prohibit religious counselling seeking to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, nationwide.

The practice has been widely discredited and disparaged by several health and human rights groups, but these therapies are believed to still be offered in Canada.

Lametti and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger will be making an announcement about the bill on Monday afternoon.

The pair were mandated to move forward with a ban on conversion therapy, after Trudeau promised action on eradicating the "harmful and scientifically disproven practice," during the 2019 fall federal election campaign.

In addition to the bill, Lametti is expected to take additional steps in line with the provinces and municipalities given the span of jurisdictions and potential enforcement requirements, such as bylaw changes.

Before coming out with the promised ban during the campaign, the Liberal's position had been that health regulations are a provincial and territorial responsibility and implored the provinces to take this initiative on.

Currently, some offences like kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault or even fraud may apply to those conducting conversion sessions, but the government has indicated that the Criminal Code as it stands could go further to explicitly deter and punish those who engage in this practice.

A now-retired Senator, Serge Joyal has already introduced a bill in this Parliament, aimed at cracking down on the practice. His proposal, in Bill S-202 was to make it an offence to advertise conversion therapy services and to obtain financial or other material benefits from providing conversion therapy to anyone under the age of 18.

In a previous interview with CTVNews.ca Joyal said that he wanted to get the ball rolling and push the government to "stand by their electoral platform commitment," and would be happy to have his proposal — now being spearheaded by Independent Sen. Rene Cormier — to be superseded by a government bill.

"There is no doubt that the practice is still in existence in Canada. It's not visible, it's like a submarine. It's below the water level. But everyone knows that it's there," Joyal said.

According to a report published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, in Canada more than 20,000 LGBTQ and two-spirit Canadians have been exposed to conversion therapy treatments or other efforts aimed at repressing or changing their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

Conversion therapy is opposed by several health and human rights groups including the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, which in 2012 said that these conversion programs "lack medical justification and represent a serious threat to the health and well-being of affected people."

The Canadian Psychological Association also opposes conversion therapy as it is "based on the assumption that LGBTQ identities indicate a mental disorder," and "can result in negative outcomes, such as distress, anxiety, depression, negative self-image, a feeling of personal failure, difficulty sustaining relationships, and sexual dysfunction."

In a statement ahead of the details of the bill being known, The Trevor Project — a U.S.-based suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth — said it's proud of the Canadian government for moving to end the practice.

The organization is advancing an initiative aimed at ending conversion therapy in the United States, while similar initiatives to stop the practice are underway in Germany, Mexico and Chile.

"This legislation will save countless LGBTQ young lives," said The Trevor Project's Troy Stevenson. Based on a national survey the organization conducted in 2019 in the U.S., LGBTQ youth who experienced conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide.