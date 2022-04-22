Federal government will let international graduates stay in Canada another 18 months
International students who've graduated from Canadian post-secondary schools will be able to stay in Canada longer now that the federal government has offered a temporary program to help them qualify for permanent residency.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Friday that beginning this summer, graduates with work permits that expire in 2022 will qualify for an extension of up to 18 months.
The minister said details about the expedited process have not been finalized and are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Fraser is also reopening express entry draws in July for people looking to become permanent residents.
During the pandemic, the government paused applications for programs such as the Canadian experience class and federal skilled worker and federal skilled trades classes to work through a backlog.
The government says the "vast majority" of new applications to these classes will be processed within the six-month service standard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
'It breaks my heart': Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur's book banned in Texas
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
Federal government will let international graduates stay in Canada another 18 months
International students who've graduated from Canadian post-secondary schools will be able to stay in Canada longer now that the federal government has offered a temporary program to help them qualify for permanent residency.
Canada
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
-
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
World
-
Ukraine updates: UN chief to meet with Putin in Moscow
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to meet Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to press for fighting to stop in Ukraine.
-
Britain, India call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
India and Britain on Friday called on Russia to begin an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defence ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow.
-
Russians shift elite units to the new battleground: Ukraine
Russia shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country's industrial heartland.
-
Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing
Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed.
-
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
-
6 rebels, soldier killed in Kashmir ahead of Modi's visit
Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region.
Politics
-
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the destabilizing effects it has had, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
Earth Day: Roberta Bondar says healthy population and healthy planet go hand in hand
Canada’s first female astronaut says the health-care sector needs to play an active role in mitigating the impact of climate change on human health.
Sci-Tech
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Obama pressures Big Tech on disinformation in Silicon Valley speech
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called on tech companies to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content and for stricter regulation of the industry to combat what he called the 'disinformation problem.'
Entertainment
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
'It breaks my heart': Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur's book banned in Texas
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
-
Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?
The Florida Legislature has passed a bill to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for its nearly 11,000 hectares in the Sunshine State.
Business
-
Stocks fall sharply as Wall Street nears third losing week
Stocks are tumbling on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. Some disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what's been the market's main pillar of support.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent in February
Retail sales edged higher in February as Canadians went shopping for new clothes and spent more filling up at the gas pumps.
-
Government data suggests First Nations hit more often with CERB repayment letters
Of 441,599 Canada Emergency Response Benefit recipients who in late 2020 received a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency questioning their eligibility and warning they may owe back some of the payments, the Canadian Press has found a disproportionate number landed in postal codes home to First Nations.
Lifestyle
-
Yes, your kid can change the world. Here's how
It has become harder for children to experience childhood as a time of blissful ignorance about the state of our planet as climate change, racism, discrimination, poverty and gun violence affect their daily lives. While many turn to social media to express their frustrations, it's not always the best way to effect real change.
-
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Tyson Fury keeps it light at weigh-in for title fight vs. Whyte
The mood was light and so was Tyson Fury, who weighed in for his WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte 12 pounds (more than five kilograms) lighter than his last fight.
-
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Verstappen edges Leclerc in qualifying for sprint at Imola
Formula One champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Friday.
-
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.