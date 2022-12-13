Federal government to provide more funding for skilled refugee resettlement program

The federal government says it will provide more funding for a program aimed at bringing skilled refugees to Canada.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on Tuesday that it would provide an additional $6.2 million for six projects run by partner organizations through the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot.

The federal government describes the program as helping skilled refugees immigrate to Canada through existing programs and connecting them with employers to fill labour shortages in high-demand sectors such as health care, skilled trades and information technology.

"Resettlement provides refugees with the opportunity to live in safety and rebuild their lives, but it shouldn't mean their career experience gets overlooked in the process," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said in a news release.

"Through this groundbreaking program, our government is highlighting skilled refugees' professional achievements by allowing them to continue their career in Canada, while giving employers access to a pool of global talent."

"Over the next few years," the federal government plans to welcome as many as 2,000 refugees through the program, which launched in 2018.

Under Phase 2, which is in progress, the Immigration Department says it will settle up to 500 refugees and their families.

As of October 2022, Canada has brought in more than 100 skilled refugees and their family members through the program, the federal government says.

The partner organizations participating in the program include Talent Beyond Boundaries, TalentLift and Jumpstart Refugee Talent.

In a statement, TalentLift co-founder and managing director Dana Wagner said, "Canada is taking important steps to build a more inclusive, skilled immigration system."

"Talented people in displacement need the same access to job and skilled visa opportunities as talent from any other background," Wagner said.

"This is about equity and supporting people to reach their potential, while creating enormous value for our teams and communities."