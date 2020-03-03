OTTAWA -- The federal government is forming a cabinet committee to address the government’s response to COVID-19, CTV News has learned.

Two sources familiar with the situation said the committee, which is expected to be formally announced Wednesday morning, will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Health Minister Patty Hajdu is also on the committee.

The committee will first convene on Wednesday afternoon, though the meeting might be over the phone as the House is not currently sitting.

To date, there have been 33 confirmed cases of the virus in Canada.