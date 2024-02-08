Politics

    • Federal government seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Officials from various levels of government are set to gather with police and industry leaders in Ottawa today to brainstorm on fighting the scourge of automobile theft.

    The federal government says an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen annually in Canada, resulting in about $1 billion in costs to Canadian insurance policy-holders and taxpayers.

    It says auto theft increasingly involves organized crime groups, and the proceeds of these crimes are used to fund other illegal activities.

    Ottawa says most stolen autos shipped abroad are destined for Africa and the Middle East.

    On Wednesday, the government earmarked $28 million in new money to help tackle the export of stolen vehicles.

    The announcement followed persistent pressure from the federal Conservatives, who have been pitching ideas this week to deal with the problem.

    This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News