Federal government rules out any future pause on carbon price despite sticky inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
On Tuesday, the federal government announced a rebrand of its highly controversial carbon-pricing program, changing the name of the quarterly rebate from the Climate Action Incentive Payment to the Canada Carbon Rebate.
There are no changes to how the federal fuel pricing system and corresponding rebate will actually work, but the Liberals argue the new name will make the program easier for people to understand.
The rebranding announcement came ahead of a planned April 1 increase to the carbon price.
The federal government has faced pressure to either scrap entirely or place a temporary pause on the carbon price, the Liberals’ marquee climate policy.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, with his “axe the tax” slogan, has been staunchly opposed to the program.
And according to data from Angus Reid last November, many other Canadians are also critical of the policy, with 42 per cent of respondents saying they want to see the carbon price abolished, 17 per cent saying they would lower it temporarily, and 26 per cent saying they would keep the current rate, but hold off on any increases.
The Liberals also faced criticism in the fall for creating a carve-out to the carbon price for home heating oil, an exemption that largely benefits Atlantic Canadians.
Meanwhile, Statistics Canada is set to release the Consumer Price Index for January on Tuesday. Canada's annual inflation rate rose slightly to 3.4 per cent in December, while prices for many things, including food and rent, remained stubbornly high.
When pressed on whether the Liberals would consider a pause on the carbon price while inflation remains above the target two per cent, in an interview airing Sunday, MacKinnon gave CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos a definitive “no.”
“Experts came before the Agriculture Committee … in the last couple of weeks, and said, there's no provable link between food prices, for example, and the price on carbon,” he also said. “So you know, these rebates are working, they are going into people's bank accounts on the 16th of the month, every three months. This is a very important feature of this plan.”
“And those rebates, I will remind, you also go up,” he added.
MacKinnon was also asked several times by Kapelos whether he believes the policy’s rebrand will help make it more palatable to Canadians.
“The 'Canada Carbon Rebate' is simple, and it's designed so that Canadians understand that A, they're getting more money in their pockets, for the most part, and B, they're part of this fight against the greenhouse gases and global warming,” he said.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul apologizes for using Canada-Hamas analogy in defending Israel
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
2 injured in train derailment near Revelstoke, B.C.
Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.
-
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Fake lawyers scamming immigrants, Bar of Montreal warns
The organization representing lawyers in Montreal is warning newcomers to the city to watch out for fake immigration lawyers after a spike in complaints.
Israel stages airstrikes across Gaza, makes arrests at hospital
Israeli forces carried out arrests in Gaza's largest functioning hospital, health officials and the military said on Saturday, as airstrikes hit across the enclave and rain battered Palestinians taking shelter in Rafah.
-
Kremlin foe's team confirms his death, says his mother is searching for his body
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony, saying he was 'murdered,' but it was unclear where his body was as his family and friends searched for answers.
-
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin is released on parole after serving 6 months in a hospital
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole early Sunday from a Bangkok hospital where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offences.
Protestors keep pressure on Senegal's president to hold elections as soon as possible
Protestors took the streets in Senegal's capital Saturday to keep the pressure on President Mack Sall to hold elections quickly.
-
Russia takes control of a city in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops withdraw
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Kremlin that Russian forces were now working to clear the final pockets of resistance at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, officials said in a statement. Videos on social media Saturday appeared to show soldiers raising the Russian flag over one of the plant’s buildings.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Toronto Public Health confirms case of measles in infant
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
-
Is your teen using nicotine pouches? In light of health concerns, we want to hear from you
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
One Tech Tip: Ready to go beyond Google? Here's how to use new generative AI search sites
It's not just you. A lot people think Google searches are getting worse. And the rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to look up information.
-
University of Minnesota student invents 'Roomba for snow'
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
-
'Vittrup Man' violently died in a bog 5,200 years ago. Now, researchers know his story
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
'The Love Boat': How a TV show transformed the cruise industry
According to industry experts, a boom in the cruise industry was mainly down to a certain TV show with a catchy theme tune.
-
Dakota Johnson is not watching her movie 'Madame Web' as a form of 'self care'
Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.
Nike is cutting close to 1,700 jobs, about 2 per cent of its employees
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
-
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
-
When cutting expenses isn't enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Recently listed revamped church loft a 'crown jewel of Toronto condos'
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy meal, visit kitchen staff at renowned Vancouver restaurant
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
-
Jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce auctioned off for Ontario charities
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
Adam Silver says NBA's 65-game policy for awards leads to players playing more
In his annual All-Star weekend news conference, Adam Silver said he believes the league’s rules, which mandate players must generally play in at least 65 games to be eligible for post-season awards, have had their intended effect.
-
PWHL Toronto tops Montreal 3-0 in front of record-setting crowd at Scotiabank Arena
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
-
Team Canada without lead Harris as it looks for fifth straight Scotties title
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.