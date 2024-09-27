Federal government posts $7.3B deficit between April and July

The federal government's deficit has grown to $7.3 billion so far this fiscal year.

The Finance Department's latest fiscal monitor says the deficit between April and July compares with a $1.2 billion deficit over the same period last year.

Revenues during the four-month period increased by $14.9 billion, or 10.2 per cent, from April to July 2023.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $17.5 billion, or 13.5 per cent, as the federal government spent more on programs and transfers to provinces and territories.

Public debt charges rose by $4.2 billion, or 28.8 per cent, due to higher interest rates.

Net actuarial losses fell by $0.8 billion, or 23.2 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.