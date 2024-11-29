Politics

    • Federal government posts $13B deficit in first half of the fiscal year

    The Finance Department says the federal deficit was $13 billion between April and September.

    That compares to an $8.2 billion deficit over the same period last year.

    According to the monthly fiscal monitor released today, revenues were up $20.3 billion, or 9.6 per cent, compared with the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

    Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses and gains increased $21.7 billion, or 11.2 per cent, due to higher direct program spending and transfers to people and other levels of government.

    Public debt charges rose by $5.2 billion, or 22.5 per cent, largely reflecting higher interest rates.

    Net actuarial losses and gains decreased by $1.8 billion, or 46.8 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024. 

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

