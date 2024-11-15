Federal government overestimating immigration impact on housing gap: PBO
Canada's parliamentary budget officer says the federal government is overestimating the impact its new immigration plan will have on the country's housing shortage.
In October the Liberal government announced it was cutting the number of permanent residents allowed into the country between 2025 and 2027.
The PBO has previously reported that Canada needs to build another 1.3 million homes by 2030 to close the housing gap — and today it says the revised immigration plan will reduce that by 45 per cent, or 534,000 units.
The government has projected its new immigration targets will reduce that number by 670,000 units by 2027.
The Liberal plan to cut immigration levels is expected to result in a population decline by 0.2 per cent in each of the next two years.
The PBO noted that would mark the first time Canada sees an annual decline in population.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
More than 1 in 3 surgical patients has complications, study finds, and many are the result of medical errors
Despite decades of calls for more attention to patient safety in hospitals, people undergoing surgery still have high rates of complications and medical errors, a new study finds.
National home sales surge in October after previous month's supply bump: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern that the association has previously described.
RFK Jr.'s to-do list to make America 'healthy' has health experts worried
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
Federal government overestimating immigration impact on housing gap: PBO
Canada's parliamentary budget officer says the federal government is overestimating the impact its new immigration plan will have on the country's housing shortage.
15 Salisbury University students charged with hate crimes after they allegedly beat a man they lured to an apartment
Fifteen students at Salisbury University in Maryland are facing assault and hate crime charges after they allegedly targeted a man 'due to his sexual preferences' and lured him to an off-campus apartment where they beat him, police said.
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by 'well-organized' fraudsters climbs to 190
Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by 'well-organized' fraudsters.
Hugh Grant thinks his 'Notting Hill' character was 'despicable'
Plenty of people loved Hugh Grant's character in the 1999 rom-com 'Notting Hill,' but Grant is not one of them. He talked about playing William Thacker, opposite Julia Roberts as Anna Scott, during a conversation for Vanity Fair’s 'Scene Selection.'
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
Canada
-
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
-
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
-
Sir Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returns to Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel
The "Roaring Lion" returned to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
-
Ontario to ban name changes for sex offenders, solicitor general says
Ontario plans to ban registered sex offenders from changing their names.
-
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
-
Street sweeper operator accused of driving erratically while impaired crashes into ditch
A street sweeper operator accused of driving erratically while impaired and crashing into a ditch in Barrie was arrested Thursday evening.
World
-
The daughters of Malcolm X sue the CIA, FBI and NYPD over the civil rights leader's assassination
Three daughters of Malcolm X have accused the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others of playing roles in his 1965 assassination.
-
Austria says Russia to cut off gas from Saturday
Russia told Austria it is suspending gas deliveries from Saturday in a development that signals a fast approaching end of Moscow's last remaining gas flows to Europe.
-
Donald Trump is not yet president, but his plans already loom large over global summits
Even though he won’t be there, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will loom over talks at two global summits in South America this week.
-
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Biden administration officials are working against the clock doling out billions in grants and taking other steps to try to preserve at least some of the outgoing president's legacy before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.
-
15 Salisbury University students charged with hate crimes after they allegedly beat a man they lured to an apartment
Fifteen students at Salisbury University in Maryland are facing assault and hate crime charges after they allegedly targeted a man 'due to his sexual preferences' and lured him to an off-campus apartment where they beat him, police said.
-
North Korea tests exploding drones as Kim calls for mass production
North Korea tested exploding drones designed to crash into targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating mass production of the weapons, state media said Friday.
Politics
-
Federal government overestimating immigration impact on housing gap: PBO
Canada's parliamentary budget officer says the federal government is overestimating the impact its new immigration plan will have on the country's housing shortage.
-
Donald Trump is not yet president, but his plans already loom large over global summits
Even though he won’t be there, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will loom over talks at two global summits in South America this week.
-
opinion
opinion Canada's immigration crackdown could make for a more willing partner in Trump
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
Health
-
More than 1 in 3 surgical patients has complications, study finds, and many are the result of medical errors
Despite decades of calls for more attention to patient safety in hospitals, people undergoing surgery still have high rates of complications and medical errors, a new study finds.
-
RFK Jr.'s to-do list to make America 'healthy' has health experts worried
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
-
Vaccine maker stocks tumble after Trump picks RFK Jr. for health secretary
Shares of prominent vaccine makers plunged Thursday after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump announced his pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Sci-Tech
-
Findings from the first lunar far side samples raise new questions about the moon's history
The moon has some new stories to tell. Scientists have published the first detailed analyses of the historic cache of lunar soil and rock that China retrieved from the far side of the moon this year.
-
Ontario signs $100M deal with Elon Musk's Starlink system
Premier Doug Ford's government has signed a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
-
'So many opportunities': Canadian astronaut on a mission to inspire others
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
Entertainment
-
Hugh Grant thinks his 'Notting Hill' character was 'despicable'
Plenty of people loved Hugh Grant's character in the 1999 rom-com 'Notting Hill,' but Grant is not one of them. He talked about playing William Thacker, opposite Julia Roberts as Anna Scott, during a conversation for Vanity Fair’s 'Scene Selection.'
-
What 'era' is best to wear for Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto? We want to hear from you
Toronto's Taylor Swift era is in full swing and fans are making the whole city shimmer with their outfits.
-
'Money comes back but the Eras Tour doesn't': Fans shell out for Swift in Toronto
American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped to see Taylor Swift in Toronto.
Business
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
National home sales surge in October after previous month's supply bump: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern that the association has previously described.
-
Vaccine maker stocks tumble after Trump picks RFK Jr. for health secretary
Shares of prominent vaccine makers plunged Thursday after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump announced his pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Lifestyle
-
Airbnb users to play gladiators in Rome's Colosseum, sparking mixed reactions over US$1.5 million deal
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights -- albeit staged -- for the first time in two millennia under a US$1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote 'a more conscious tourism.'
-
Australia's plan to ban children from social media proves popular and problematic
The Australian government's plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support, but keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms.
-
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
Sports
-
Bombers running back Oliveira named CFL's outstanding player
Running back Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the CFLs outstanding player.
-
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Canadian Olivier Rioux, plans to redshirt at Florida this basketball season
The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Autos
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
-
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Local Spotlight
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Local campaign hopes to raise $100K, help children in need during holidays
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while on board N.L. ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Vancouver
-
7 kittens rescued from apparently abandoned home in northern B.C., SPCA says
Seven kittens have been taken from "what appeared to be an abandoned home" in Fort St. James, B.C., according to the provincial SPCA.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
-
Inmate assaulted at B.C. maximum-security prison
An inmate at B.C.'s only maximum-security federal prison was assaulted last week, Correctional Service Canada says.
Toronto
-
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
-
Toronto couple fights over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
-
Person found with gunshot wound inside vehicle that fled from officers, later crashed in Scarborough: police
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.
Calgary
-
Canada Post strike halts mail, parcel deliveries across the country
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.
-
Former exec at Lake Louise Ski Resort sentenced for not paying taxes on embezzled funds
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary man, who served as an executive at a prominent Alberta ski resort, has been sentenced for not paying taxes on more than $350,000 he stole from his employer.
-
Calgarian celebrates second lottery win, taking home $5M
A Calgary man has won $5 million from a Lotto 6-49 ticket, but it's not his lottery win.
Ottawa
-
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
-
Sir Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returns to Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel
The "Roaring Lion" returned to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
-
OPP investigating Renfrew, Ont. hospital following provincial takeover last summer
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have launched an investigation into the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, the Renfrew, Ont. hospital taken over by the province last June.
Montreal
-
One voice, two solitudes: Calls for cultural crossover one year after Karl Tremblay's death
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
-
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
-
First-ever Quebec celiac disease forum aims to help those living with the disease
Celiac Quebec (Cœliaque Québec) is co-organizing a first citizens' forum that will bring together patients, various health-care professionals, university program leaders as well as people from the food industry to help the around 85,000 people living with the disease in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Local Canada Post workers hit the picket line as nationwide strike begins
Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.
-
Convenience store worker shot during central Edmonton robbery, woman arrested
A convenience store worker was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
-
Get a start on holiday shopping with these Edmonton Christmas markets
These are some of the Christmas markets happening in and around Edmonton this weekend and a few to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
Liberals promise to build 80K homes, NDP promises to lower small business tax
As the Nova Scotia election campaign continues, the Liberals are promising to “deliver a better deal on housing.”
-
Nova Scotia ports welcomed more than half a million tourists in 2024
Nova Scotia welcomed more than 350,000 cruise ship passengers via the port of Halifax and more 210,000 through the port of Sydney in 2024, the Halifax Port Authority said.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged after baby injured: RCMP
A 26-year-old woman from Thompson has been charged after an infant was injured earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
-
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
Regina
-
2 men charged with second-degree murder in connection to June homicide
Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 1 in Regina.
-
Fresh faced himself, Regina's mayor-elect feels ready to lead an inexperienced council
Regina's Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski has been dealt a hand of inexperience going into his first term in office. Eight of 10 incoming city councillors are new to the job along with Bachynski himself.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive Police bust reveals stolen vehicles en route from Canada to Africa – with reprogrammed key fobs
In part three of a CTV W5 investigation into how car thieves are able to drive off with modern cars so easily, correspondent Jon Woodward accompanied York Regional Police on a bust to find clues in one vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
Here are the headliners for Country Thunder Sask. 2025
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
-
No injuries in Saskatoon garage fire
Saskatoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Thursday night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after Manitoulin Island motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
London
-
'We do not want a tragedy to occur': Neighbours pleased as SOHO 'eyesore' is demolished
An “eyesore” in the centre of London’s SOHO neighbourhood has been demolished. After a Toronto-based property owner failed to act, the residence at 520 South Street came down quickly Friday morning.
-
Here's how you can pay your city bills during the Canada Post strike
When it comes to tax bills, invoices and vendor payments, the city said everything is still expected to be paid by the due dates, but propety owners have a number of options to make sure payments are received,
-
13-year-old boy charged following London robbery
Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.
Barrie
-
Street sweeper operator accused of driving erratically while impaired crashes into ditch
A street sweeper operator accused of driving erratically while impaired and crashing into a ditch in Barrie was arrested Thursday evening.
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
Fatal head-on collision in Cookstown
One person is dead after a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer.
Windsor
-
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in downtown Windsor
Windsor fire crews responded to a third floor apartment fire in the downtown core on Friday.
-
Why these trees have been saved from the sprawling expansion of Highway 3
A memorial stone and oak trees have been protected from excavation along the corridor where the two-lane highway is expanding to four in Kingsville.
-
How does the Canada Post strike impact me?
The Canada Post strike could mean payment interruptions for customers and vendors. The City of Windsor and E.L.K Energy have issued statements on what the strike means moving forward.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
-
Uber plans to expand service area to cover all of B.C. 'in early 2025'
Ride-hailing giant Uber says it plans to expand its service area to cover all of British Columbia next year, and it's looking for drivers to help it do so.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Kelowna
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Lethbridge
-
5 arrested, shotgun seized following Lethbridge bust
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against five people in connection with a high-risk incident that unfolded at a motel on Thursday.
-
Shop of Wonders returns to bring holiday joy to Lethbridge children in need
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
-
Deadline approaching for Lethbridge waste diversion report for businesses and organizations
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Plan would see derelict Sault hospital sold for $1, buyer to pay $4.6M demolition cost
On Monday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie will vote on a proposal that would see the quick demolition of the former hospital site, part of a larger plan to redevelop the area.
-
Northern Ont. neighbour grabbed a gun, threatened to shoot dogs
A neighbour dispute escalated to threats to shoot dogs, leading to police being called to a residence in Goulais River, Ont.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after Manitoulin Island motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
N.L.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.