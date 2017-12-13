

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Trudeau government is opening the door to the export of Canadian-made weapons and ammunition to Ukraine even as the three-year war there shows no signs of abating.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is touting the addition of Ukraine to what is known as the automatic firearms country control list as a sign of Canada's enduring support for the battle-scarred country.

The move means Canadian companies and individuals can now apply to the federal government for permission to export prohibited weapons and other equipment to Ukraine, which were completely banned in the past.

The decision is almost certain to be welcomed by Ukraine, which has appealed to countries like Canada for more help - including the provision of weapons - as it grapples with Russian-backed separatists.

But it could also stoke criticism from anti-arms trade campaigners, given concerns about human-rights abuses by both sides in Ukraine's conflict.

Freeland's office did not immediately respond to questions about whether any companies or individuals have already applied for permits.